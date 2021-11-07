Bryan Medical Center receives stroke care honor

Bryan Medical Center has received honors from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for stroke care.

The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association honors hospitals that continue to uphold the latest guidelines for stroke, using their Get With The Guidelines- Stroke Target: Stroke, and Target: Type 2 Diabetes honor roll programs. Bryan is a Gold Plus winner, with Honor Roll Elite status for Stroke Target, and Honor Roll for the Type 2 Diabetes program.

A stroke may occur at any age. Every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke, caused by a loss of blood to the brain or the rupture of a blood vessel supplying the brain. Suffering a stroke can lead to long-term disability and life changes.

Bryan Medical Center is the only Stroke Center in Lincoln that also performs mechanical thrombectomy to treat a stroke caused by a clot in an artery. Our interventional radiologists are available 24/7 to remove the clot from the brain and restore blood flow. Many patients can be treated with a “clot busting” medication or by mechanical removal of the clot.

Learning the F.A.S.T. warning signs of stroke may mean the difference between life or death, and recovery or disability for someone you love. Make acting F.A.S.T. your superpower and defeat stroke.