Bryan Medical Center Board welcomes new members

Bryan Medical Center Board welcomes new members

On January 1, Bryan Medical Center welcomed three new members to its Board of Trustees for three year terms. The Board of Trustees includes community, business and medical leaders who are entrusted with governing Bryan Medical Center. The new members are: Connie Edmond – managing partner, WRL; Elizabeth Lau, M.D., Associated Anesthesiologists, PC; Robert Oakes, M.D., Bryan Heart Cardiothoracic Surgery.

“These community leaders enthusiastically share their time and expertise to ensure Bryan continues to provide excellent care and promote health,” said John Woodrich president and chief executive officer, Bryan Medical Center, and executive vice president, Bryan Health. “Bryan and the patients we serve are very fortunate for their service to our organization.”

Bryan Medical Center is part of Bryan Health, a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system with a mission to advance the health of individuals in our region through collaboration with physicians and communities.

