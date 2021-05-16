Bryan lab director named president of national board

Christina Nickel, clinical laboratory director at Bryan Health, has been named president of the Board of Directors for the Clinical Laboratory Management Association (CLMA).
Nickel, a 13-year Bryan Health employee, has been a member of the organization since 2010, and on the CLMA board since 2016. Her two-year term began in April 2021. Prior to her terms on the CLMA board, she was a member of the Great Plains Chapter of CLMA, where she also served a term as chapter president. During Nickel’s tenure, the local chapter won several awards for successes, including Chapter of the Year.
The CLMA provides resources and networking to laboratory leaders all over the world.