Bryan lab director named president of national board

Nickel, a 13-year Bryan Health employee, has been a member of the organization since 2010, and on the CLMA board since 2016. Her two-year term began in April 2021. Prior to her terms on the CLMA board, she was a member of the Great Plains Chapter of CLMA, where she also served a term as chapter president. During Nickel’s tenure, the local chapter won several awards for successes, including Chapter of the Year.