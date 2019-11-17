Bryan Independence Center gets Blue Distinction status

Bryan Independence Center is among the first to be designated as a Blue Distinction Center for Substance Use Treatment and Recovery by Blue Cross and Blue Shield.
“We have an extremely dedicated staff of caregivers,” said Jerome Barry, Independence Center director. “They exemplify ‘One Team, One Purpose’ as they work together to meet the needs of each and every client we serve.”
This is the first year Blue Cross and Blue Shield awarded Blue Distinction status in this area.
To be considered, applicants must meet quality and value criteria, business criteria and local Blue Plan criteria. Being designated as a Blue Distinction Center acknowledges providers’ expertise and their commitment to improving quality and affordability.
Whether you're exploring treatment for alcohol or drug abuse for yourself or for someone you care about, you will likely have many questions. The Bryan Independence Center is here to help.
To learn more about the programs and services at the Bryan Independence Center or to take a confidential online screening, visit bryanhealth.org/alcohol-drug-treatment or call 402-481-5268. Day or night – if you need to talk, we’re here.