Bryan Heartland Psychiatry welcomes Sarah Baas, PA-C

Baas

Sarah Baas, PA-C, has joined Bryan Heartland Psychiatry. Baas cares for each person’s unique needs to foster an environment rich in trust, acceptance and support. She enjoys working with children, teens and adults.

“A focus on positive mental health strategies creates a foundation for many successful life habits,” Baas says. “I want my patients feel comfortable sharing their struggles and aspirations.”

Baas’ areas of expertise include the diagnosis and treatment of: anxiety; depression; attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); behavioral disorders; bipolar disorders; psychotic disorders; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD); sleep disorders.

Originally from Saint Paul, Minnesota, Baas received her bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University in Ames, and her Master of Physician Assistant studies from Union College in Lincoln.

Bryan Heartland Psychiatry is located at the Bryan West Campus Professional Office Building, 2221 S. 17th St. To schedule an appointment with Sarah Baas, call 402-483-8555.

