Bryan Heartland Psychiatry welcomes DeMasi

Christine DeMasi, APRN-NP, has joined Bryan Heartland Psychiatry which is part of Bryan Physician Network. She is a dual board certified nurse practitioner in psychiatry and family medicine.

DeMasi works with teenagers and adults to provide a holistic approach to living a balanced, healthy life. This includes working together to develop a personalized treatment plan for success. Trust, compassion, empathy and sensitivity are all areas of focus to developing a good relationship with clients.

Areas of expertise include diagnosis and treatment of: depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, bipolar disorder, Schizophrenia, psychotic disorders, adjustment disorders, Post-traumatic Stress disorder, sleep problems, significant life stressors.

Bryan Heartland Psychiatry is located at 2221 S. 17th St., Suite 202. During this time, telehealth appointments also are available.

To learn more, visit bryanhealth.org/ChristineDeMasi. To schedule an appointment, call 402-483-8555.