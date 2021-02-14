Bryan Heart welcomes Zeccardi in leadership role

Philip Zeccardi, MBA, is the new chief administrative officer for Bryan Heart and has joined the Bryan Medical Center leadership team as senior director, cardiovascular services.

Zeccardi has over 12 years of experience in health care administration and most recently was director of the Cardiovascular and Neurosciences Institutes for Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis.

As chief administrative officer and senior director of cardiovascular services, Zeccardi will work with Bryan Health senior leaders to establish and guide the cardiovascular program's strategic vision across the Bryan system. He provides operational and administrative direction for all activities and initiatives related to the cardiovascular service line with a shared vision to deliver the most advanced care to Nebraskans.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach when you or someone you love is diagnosed with heart disease,” Zeccardi says. “The Bryan team brings different disciplines into our program, enabling us to provide high-quality care to our patients. You can be assured that you will receive the most advanced care from our experts in treating heart and vascular conditions."

To learn more about Bryan Heart, please visit bryanheart.com