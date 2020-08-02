× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bryan Heart welcomes Natraj Katta, MD, to the practice. As an interventional cardiologist, Dr. Katta specializes in treating cardiovascular diseases and conditions using a variety of non-surgical procedures.

Dr. Katta earned his medical degree from Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada, India. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan, then went on to complete a cardiovascular disease fellowship at the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia, Missouri, and an interventional cardiology fellowship at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Prior to pursuing cardiology, Dr. Katta was an internal medicine hospitalist at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa, and at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. While practicing in Columbia, Dr. Katta also served as an assistant professor at the University of Missouri.

Dr. Katta is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) and holds ABIM board certification in cardiovascular disease. He joins the Bryan Heart team with an office at Bryan East Campus, Faulkner Building, 1600 S. 48th St., Suite 600.

For more information, please call 402-483-3333 or visit bryanhealth.org/DrKatta.