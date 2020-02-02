Bryan Heart welcomes Matthew Kapalis, DO, to the practice. As a clinical cardiac electrophysiologist, Dr. Kapalis’ specialty is helping patients who have abnormal heart rhythms.

An Iowa native, Dr. Kapalis received his medical degree at Des Moines University. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, and fellowships in cardiovascular disease and clinical cardiac electrophysiology, both at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha.

Dr. Kapalis joins Robert Percell, MD, and W. Michael Kutayli, MD. Their office is at Bryan East Campus, Faulkner Building, 1600 S. 48th St., Suite 500.

For more information, please call 402-483-3333 or visit bryanhealth.org/DrKapalis.

