Bryan Health welcomes Michael Dewerff as new CFO

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Dewerff, CPA, FHFMA, MBA, joined Bryan Health's senior leadership team as chief financial officer in April. Dewerff has nearly 30 years of experience in healthcare administration. Most recently he worked as senior vice president and chief financial officer for the Des Moines region of UnityPoint Health, a Des Moines, Iowa-based, integrated health system.

Dewerff's career has been focused on the financial health of both urban and rural healthcare organizations, with special interests in leadership development, partnerships, advocacy, patient experience, philanthropy, rural health care and regional financial improvement.

"Mike brings to Bryan a wealth of expertise in health care financial stewardship,” said Russ Gronewold, Bryan Health president and chief executive officer. “He has led many successful initiatives during his career. Our medical community will be stronger with his skills as a collaborative and transformational health care leader.”

Dewerff said he is excited to join Bryan Health to further its commitment to providing high quality care to Nebraskans. “I look forward to working with Russ and his talented team to lead Bryan’s continued efforts to improve the health care experience for patients, physicians and staff,” he said.

Dewerff previously was president and chief executive officer and chief financial officer at UnityPoint Health - Fort Dodge Region. He also held roles at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, Storm Lake, Iowa, and Banner Health System, Fargo, North Dakota.