Bryan Health promotes Gruber

Gruber

Bryan Health has named Brian Gruber director for performance excellence and continuous improvement.

Gruber has served as Bryan Health manager for performance excellence since 2015. In this role, he led quality improvement initiatives in several Bryan Medical Center clinical units, and oversaw internal consultants working with Bryan Physician Network, Crete Area Medical Clinic and Central City Medical Clinic.

In his new role, Brian will take on an expanded role in supporting Bryan Health’s improvement of safety, quality, and experience of care, collaborating with physicians, leaders and staff throughout the health system.

Brian has a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and master’s degree in quality systems management.

