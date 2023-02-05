Bryan Health has promoted Jeff Bliemeister to the role of safety and security director as of January 2.

Bliemeister initially joined Bryan Health in January 2021 as safety and security manager, and demonstrated great leadership over that time. He worked in law enforcement for 25 years, serving as Lincoln’s chief of police from 2016 to 2021.

“Jeff has been a great asset to Bryan Health, bringing a diverse skill set and knowledge from this previous experience,” said David Reese, Bryan Health vice president of physician partnership and facilities. “With this promotion, he has taken on even greater responsibilities to continuously improve our safety, security and emergency preparedness at Bryan.”