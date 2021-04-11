Bryan Health names Hunt director of philanthropy

Valerie Hunt has been promoted to the newly established director of philanthropy and major gift officer. In this role, she will direct the day-to-day operations of the Bryan Foundation while maintaining an active portfolio of major gift prospects.

“Valerie has been influential in the foundation’s growth over the past nine years as assets have grown from $10 million to nearly $50 million,” said Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan vice president of advancement and chief development officer. “She played an instrumental role in successful capital campaigns for the NICU rooftop garden, Bryan East Campus renovation and currently the campaign for a new comprehensive community cancer center. She will be an asset to Bryan’s philanthropic efforts moving forward.”