Bryan Health Connect announces new team members

Bryan Health Connect (BHC), Bryan Health’s physician-led, physician-hospital organization, works closely with physicians and hospitals to remain independent and succeed in a changing health care environment. BHC has added two senior leaders to the team:

Jessica Heckman, MD, is the new chief medical officer for Bryan Health Connect. In this role, Dr. Heckman helps build strong and collaborative relationships with providers, payers and large, self-funded employers. Dr. Heckman champions physician and advanced care practitioner efforts that promote prevention and evidence-based standards of care to drive success in our PHO & ACO value-based initiatives. Dr. Heckman continues her practice with Family Medicine of Lincoln.

Kyle Barlow, DHA, is vice president, payer contracting. He leads the overall payer strategy for Bryan Health Connect, which includes establishing, negotiating and administering payer agreements.

Heckman, MD
Barlow

