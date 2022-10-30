Bryan Health Connect announces new team members

Bryan Health Connect (BHC) , Bryan Health’s physician-led, physician-hospital organization, works closely with physicians and hospitals to remain independent and succeed in a changing health care environment. BHC has added two senior leaders to the team:

• Jessica Heckman, MD, is the new chief medical officer for Bryan Health Connect. In this role, Dr. Heckman helps build strong and collaborative relationships with providers, payers and large, self-funded employers. Dr. Heckman champions physician and advanced care practitioner efforts that promote prevention and evidence-based standards of care to drive success in our PHO & ACO value-based initiatives. Dr. Heckman continues her practice with Family Medicine of Lincoln.