Bryan Health Center welcomes new board members

On January 1, Bryan Medical Center welcomed two new members to its Board of Trustees for three year terms. The Board of Trustees includes community, business and medical leaders who are entrusted with governing Bryan Medical Center. The new members are:

• Lorenzo Ball, vice president of Information Technology, Data & Analytics Officer, Ameritas

• Alissa Clough, MD, president, Inpatient Physician Associates

“These community leaders enthusiastically share their time and expertise to ensure Bryan continues to provide excellent care,” said Eric Mooss, chief executive officer, Bryan Medical Center. “Bryan and the patients we serve are very fortunate for their service to our organization.”

Bryan Medical Center is part of Bryan Health, a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system with a mission to advance the health of individuals in our region through collaboration with physicians and communities.

