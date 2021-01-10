 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan Health Board welcomes two new members

Bryan Health Board welcomes two new members

{{featured_button_text}}

On January 1, Bryan Health welcomed two new members to its Board of Trustees for three-year terms. The Board of Trustees includes community, business and medical leaders who are entrusted with

governing Bryan Health.

The new members are: Kathy Farrell, dean, College of Business, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Trey Pittenger, vice president/principal, Pittenger & Anderson, Inc.

“These community leaders have unique expertise to help further the Bryan Health mission,” said Russ Gronewold, president and chief executive officer, Bryan Health. “Their interest in and dedication to health care services in our region is invaluable.”

Bryan Health is a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system with a mission to advance the health of individuals in our region through collaboration with physicians and communities.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News