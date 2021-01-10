Bryan Health Board welcomes two new members

On January 1, Bryan Health welcomed two new members to its Board of Trustees for three-year terms. The Board of Trustees includes community, business and medical leaders who are entrusted with

governing Bryan Health.

The new members are: Kathy Farrell, dean, College of Business, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Trey Pittenger, vice president/principal, Pittenger & Anderson, Inc.

“These community leaders have unique expertise to help further the Bryan Health mission,” said Russ Gronewold, president and chief executive officer, Bryan Health. “Their interest in and dedication to health care services in our region is invaluable.”

Bryan Health is a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system with a mission to advance the health of individuals in our region through collaboration with physicians and communities.