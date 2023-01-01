Bryan Health board welcomes new members

On January 1, Bryan Health welcomed two new members to its Board of Trustees for three year terms. The Board of Trustees includes community, business and medical leaders who are entrusted with governing Bryan Health. The new members are:

• Stephanie Dinger, VP, Small Business Banking for Union Bank & Trust

• Beau Reid, Senior VP, Nebraska Market Leader with Holmes Murphy Associates

“The support of these community leaders is invaluable,” said Russ Gronewold, Bryan Health president and chief executive officer. “They have unique expertise and a keen interest in and dedication to health care services in our region.”

Bryan Health is a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system with a mission to advance the health of individuals in our region through collaboration with physicians and communities.