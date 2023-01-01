 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bryan Health board welcomes new members

On January 1, Bryan Health welcomed two new members to its Board of Trustees for three year terms. The Board of Trustees includes community, business and medical leaders who are entrusted with governing Bryan Health. The new members are:

• Stephanie Dinger, VP, Small Business Banking for Union Bank & Trust

• Beau Reid, Senior VP, Nebraska Market Leader with Holmes Murphy Associates

“The support of these community leaders is invaluable,” said Russ Gronewold, Bryan Health president and chief executive officer. “They have unique expertise and a keen interest in and dedication to health care services in our region.”

Bryan Health is a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system with a mission to advance the health of individuals in our region through collaboration with physicians and communities.

+1 
Bryan Health board welcomes new members

Dinger
+1 
Bryan Health board welcomes new members

Reid
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Nicole Ernst, claims resolution specialist, Revenue Cycle Services (RCS); Sarah Graesser, mana…

Hassebrook joins Mueller Robak

Hassebrook joins Mueller Robak

Mueller Robak LLC is pleased to announce that Kristen J. Hassebrook has joined the firm. Ms. Hassebrook, a Laurel, Nebraska native, received h…

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's what experts say to expect from the economy in 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News