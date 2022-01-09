Bryan Health Board welcomes new members

On January 1, Bryan Health welcomed two new members to its Board of Trustees for three-year terms. The Board of Trustees includes community, business and medical leaders who are entrusted with governing Bryan Health.

The new members are Jasmine Kingsley, senior vice president, legal & people/general counsel at Hudl and Gail Perry, vice president, associate general counsel at Ameritas.

“We are humbled by the support of these community leaders, who have unique expertise and who want to help further the Bryan Health mission,” said Russ Gronewold, president and chief executive officer. “Their interest in and dedication to health care services in our region is invaluable.”

Bryan Health is a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system with a mission to advance the health of individuals in our region through collaboration with physicians and communities.