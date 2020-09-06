Bryan Health adds new leaders across the state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bryan Health has added to its leadership in medical centers across Nebraska.

"These individuals bring to the Bryan Health team proven expertise in health care stewardship,” said Russ Gronewold, Bryan Health president and chief executive officer. “Each has unique strengths and backgrounds in health care that will help us continue to collaborate and provide excellent care to those we serve."

New leaders are:

Patrick Avila – chief executive officer, Merrick Medical Center. Avila mostly recently was vice president of operations and then chief operating officer at Belton Regional Medical Center, Belton, Missouri.

Stephanie Boldt – chief executive officer, Crete Area Medical Center. Boldt previously was chief operating officer at Thayer County Health Services in Hebron, Nebraska.

Julie Rezac – chief executive officer, Saunders Medical Center. Rezac most recently was chief operating officer at Saunders Medical Center and has held several other positions there since 2002.