Bryan Foundation welcomes new board members

The Bryan Foundation welcomed two new community members to the foundation’s board of trustees in January. They are: Halley Acklie Kruse, who serves as vice president and general counsel for the Acklie Charitable Foundation and Preeta Bansal, lecturer, MIT; retired senior lawyer; global business leader, and government official
“These community members are sharing their expertise and dedication in supporting Bryan’s mission to provide high-quality health care for all we serve,” said Bob Ravenscroft, vice president and chief development officer. “They will be wonderful assets in helping the Foundation advance that mission.”