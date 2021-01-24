 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan Foundation welcomes new board members

Bryan Foundation welcomes new board members

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bryan Foundation welcomed two community members to the foundation’s board of trustees in January. They are: Judy Lichti, owner, Lichti Oil, and substitute teacher with Shickley Public School; Jake Muhleisen, vice president of commercial loans, Union Bank.

“We’re grateful to these Nebraskans for sharing their expertise in supporting Bryan’s daily pursuit to provide high-quality health care, from the routine to the complex,” said Bob Ravenscroft, vice president and chief development officer. “They will be wonderful additions to our board of trustees that help the foundation meet some of the region’s health-related needs.”

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News