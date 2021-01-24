Bryan Foundation welcomes new board members

The Bryan Foundation welcomed two community members to the foundation’s board of trustees in January. They are: Judy Lichti , owner, Lichti Oil, and substitute teacher with Shickley Public School; Jake Muhleisen , vice president of commercial loans, Union Bank.

“We’re grateful to these Nebraskans for sharing their expertise in supporting Bryan’s daily pursuit to provide high-quality health care, from the routine to the complex,” said Bob Ravenscroft, vice president and chief development officer. “They will be wonderful additions to our board of trustees that help the foundation meet some of the region’s health-related needs.”