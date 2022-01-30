Bryan Foundation welcomes new board members

The Bryan Foundation welcomed three community members to the foundation’s board of trustees on January 1. They are: Chris Hove , president and CEO – Nebraska Bank of Commerce; Quinn Lawton , MS, LMHP, NCC; John Olsson , executive vice president of consulting services at Olsson & Associates.

“These Nebraskans share our passion and their own expertise in supporting Bryan’s daily pursuit to provide high-quality health care - from the routine to the complex,” said Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan Health vice president and chief development officer. “They are wonderful additions to our board of trustees that helps the Foundation meet our region’s health-related needs.”