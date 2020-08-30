Bryan first in Nebraska for HeartCare Center designation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has awarded Bryan Medical Center the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence for its commitment to high-quality cardiovascular care. Bryan is the first hospital in Nebraska and one of only 28 hospitals in the U.S. to attain this highest recognition from the ACC.

“Being a HeartCARE Center is one more way patients and families can be assured they are getting leading heart care in our region,” said Dr. Matt Johnson, cardiologist and executive medical director of Bryan Heart. “To be the first hospital in Nebraska to earn HeartCARE Center designation is a tremendous accomplishment that reflects our passion for patients and their care.”

The HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence accreditation shines a light on an elite group of hospitals across the country that go above and beyond to ensure each patient has access to comprehensive and high-quality cardiovascular care. Hospitals and health systems that have earned this recognition have met a detailed set of criteria, including participation in ACC accreditation services programs, the National Cardiovascular Data Registry and targeted quality improvement campaigns designed to help institutions close gaps in guideline-based care.