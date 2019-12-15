Bryan Diabetes Center earns recertification

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) announced successful recertification of the Bryan Diabetes Center through the Education Recognition Program. Bryan has been a recognized ADA program since 2000. There are 21 sites across Nebraska affiliated with the Bryan Diabetes Center.

This certification assures educational services meet the national standards. It also assures programs have knowledgeable health professionals who provide patients with comprehensive information about diabetes management.

The Bryan Diabetes Center offers many education programs as well as individual consultations with caring, certified professionals. They will help you understand your diabetes and support you through lifestyle changes, nutrition, exercise, carbohydrate counting, medications, insulin pump use and more.

If you have or are at risk for prediabetes, taking action now can delay or prevent type 2 diabetes.

Call today to schedule an appointment with a certified diabetes educator. We will coordinate any referrals needed with your doctor. In Lincoln, call 402-481-6305; in Crete, call 402-826-2102.

Learn more about the Bryan Diabetes Center at bryanhealth.org/diabetes.