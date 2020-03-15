Bryan Counseling Center welcomes new therapist

Therapist Krystal Kirby has joined the Bryan Counseling Center.

Kirby provides therapy to adolescents, young adults and adults with a wide range of conditions such as anxiety, depression, mood disorders, relationship concerns, low self-esteem and emerging life stressors.

Kirby specializes in working with LGBTQ adolescents to help foster growth and change in an accepting environment. She uses a tailored method drawn from a variety of approaches such as dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT), trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy (TF-CBT), strengths perspective, solution-focused therapy (SFBT) and motivational interviewing.

She also works with clients to teach effective strategies for coping with chronic psychiatric disorders and life-changing conditions. Kirby earned her Master of Social Work degree from the University of Denver.

The Bryan Counseling Center provides a full range of mental health services and helpful resources. To schedule an appointment or refer a client, call 402-481-5991. To learn more about the Counseling Center, go to bryanhealth.org/CounselingCenter.