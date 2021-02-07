 Skip to main content
Bryan CEO Russ Gronewold elected to AHA Board

Russ Gronewold, Bryan Health CEO, has been elected to the American Hospital Association (AHA) Board of Trustees. He will also serve as chair of the AHA’s Regional Policy Board 6.

The Board of Trustees is the highest policymaking body of the AHA and has ultimate authority for the governance and management of its direction and finances.

Additionally, Gronewold is the immediate past chair of the Nebraska Hospital Association and is on the board of the Nebraska Educational Health and Finance Authority. He is also an active member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and the American College of Healthcare Executives.

