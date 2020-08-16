Bryan announces new mental health leadership roles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dave Miers, Ph.D., a leader in mental health and suicide prevention throughout the state for more than 25 years, has been promoted to director of behavioral health at Bryan Medical Center. In this role he assumes director responsibilities for the Bryan Independence Center as well maintaining his current mental health leadership roles.

Shannon Engler, director of mental health services for 18 years, is now senior director of behavioral health services.

Bryan has long been a leader in mental health and substance abuse treatment throughout our region. Our experienced staff at all levels have an ongoing commitment to treat and help those with the dual diagnoses of mental health and alcohol/drug use.

“Both Dave and Shannon have been driving forces locally and regionally in advocating for those in need of behavioral health care,” said Lisa Vail, vice president, patient care services. “They will continue their work to bring innovative, compassionate care to patients and their families.”

For more information on these services:

Bryan Independence Center: bryanhealth.org/Independence Center

Bryan Counseling Center: bryanhealth.org/MentalHealth