Bruning Law Group expands legal practice

Bruning Law Group, LLC is growing its legal practice with the recent election of Blake E. Johnson as partner and hiring of Claire Allen as an associate.

Blake E. Johnson specializes in commercial litigation and regulatory licensure and investigations. He also represents clients in real estate transactions, business formation and strategic planning.

“We are delighted to have Blake become a partner with the firm,” said Managing Partner Jon Bruning. “Blake worked on multiple complex legal matters at the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. As our legal practice grew, we knew Blake was a critical component to the team.”

Blake is originally from North Bend, Nebraska, and now lives in Lincoln with his wife and two children. He is a member of the Real Estate, Probate, and Trust Law Section of the Nebraska Bar Association.