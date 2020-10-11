Bridge to Better Living owner honored

Bridge to Better Living’s President and CEO Mary Ann Stallings has been honored with the WOW (Women of Wonder) award from Franchise Dictionary Magazine.
“Each year more and more women are impacting the franchise industry” according to Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine. “They are changing the landscape, implementing new initiatives, and bringing groundbreaking ideas to the table…Our 50 Women of Wonder (WOW) are some of the most talented, strong, and dynamic women franchisors in the franchise industry. Mary Ann and her team are not only business savvy, but model examples of the empathy so needed in today’s culture. “
