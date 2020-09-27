Brenna Grasz joins Keating O'Gara Law

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Keating O'Gara Law is pleased to announce that Brenna M. Grasz has joined the firm as an associate attorney.

Ms. Grasz is a Nebraska native, born and brought up in Omaha. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 2015, summa cum laude, from Colorado Christian University.

She returned to Nebraska to attend the University of Nebraska College of Law, where she served as online editor for the Nebraska Law Review and worked as a law clerk for Keating O’Gara.

In 2019, Ms. Grasz was awarded a juris doctorate with high distinction and was admitted to practice law in the state and federal courts of Nebraska.

She joins the firm after a one-year sojourn with the Nebraska Supreme Court as a judicial law clerk for Justice Jonathan J. Papik.

Her law practice with Keating O’Gara will focus primarily on business and transactional law.