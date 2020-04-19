Brayden McLaughlin wins LIBA's Young Professional Award

Congratulations to Brayden McLaughlin, winner of the Lincoln Independent Business Association’s 2020 Young Professional Award.

McLaughlin, a land planner in E&A’s Lincoln office, is very active in the community. He has his own local design company and regularly volunteers with his church and the Near South Neighborhood Association.

E&A is an engineering, planning and field services firm celebrating over 50 years of engineering answers. For more about E&A, visit www.eacg.com.

