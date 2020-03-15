Brandt to lead Early Childhood for Prosper Lincoln

Brandt to lead Early Childhood for Prosper Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
Brandt to lead Early Childhood for Prosper Lincoln

Brandt

Anne Brandt has been selected to lead Prosper Lincoln’s focus area of Early Childhood. Brandt will succeed Michelle Suarez who served as a Prosper Lincoln developer from 2016-2019.

Anne Brandt has a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and 18 years of experience with Lincoln Public Schools. Brandt began her career as a teacher before working in Federal Programs at LPS, supporting the Catholic schools with reading curriculum needs. She also served in the gifted department at several schools, the district office and as a Teammates Facilitator.

Brandt’s background will serve her well to achieve the community agenda’s priorities over the next five years. Nebraska Children and Families Foundation will continue to be the support organization for the Early Childhood community focus area. Grant funding support is from Harbor of Dreams and Lincoln Community Foundation.

For more information on Prosper Lincoln’s Early Childhood focus area, visit ProsperLincoln.org.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News