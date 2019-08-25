Lincoln First Realty is excited to announce the two newest additions to their sales team in Cody Helzer and Pamela Ames.
Cody Helzer has been already been an indirect member of Lincoln’s real estate community as his family has worked with realtors’ clients through their ownership of ABC Pest & Termite. Helzer chose Lincoln First Realty because of their flexibility to work with agents such as himself with varying work schedules while still emphasizing professionalism and cooperation in the marketplace. Cody Helzer can be reached at (402) 890-2989.
Pamela Ames is accustomed to working with people from all walks of life as she has an extensive background in counseling others. Ames has been able to jump-start her new career with this invaluable background as she guides her clients through the ups and downs of a real estate transaction. Her decision to choose Lincoln First Realty over many other offers was based on her desire to have the best environment for her to work in and to be able to continue down a successful path towards her bright future. Pamela Ames can be reached at (402) 416-3089 and will work alongside Cody Helzer primarily out of the 1101 Cornhusker Hwy. office.
Both agents are highly regarded in their communities and have worked tirelessly to serve their clients through their own education and professionalism.
Lincoln First Realty has three offices located at 7575 South 57th, 5701 South 34th, Suite 101 and at 1101 Cornhusker Highway, Suite 200.
Lincoln First Realty is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cornhusker Bank and is a full service professional real estate company. For more information, please contact us at (402) 434-2222. Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/lincoln1st, Instagram @lincolnfirstrealty, and Twitter @LNKFirstRealty or check out our website at www.LincolnFirstRealty.com.