Bombeck promoted at Visit Lincoln

Derek Bombeck has been named director of sports for Visit Lincoln, the result of Bombeck’s continued role locally and on the national scale in building Lincoln as a sports destination.

With the recent announcement of the Lincoln Youth Complex and other ongoing sports related developments, Bombeck will play an instrumental role in building the sports strategy and long-term funding model for the community. He has nine years of experience with Visit Lincoln and will continue to help Lincoln expand as a sports tourism market.

