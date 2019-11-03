BMG CPAs grows Lincoln office and expands into Omaha

BMG Certified Public Accountants, LLP (BMG) of Lincoln is excited to announce a merger with Strain, Slattery, Barkley & Co, P.C. (SSB) of Lincoln effective January 1, 2020.
BMG and SSB have a long history of working together and both firms can trace their roots back to the same firm that was started in Lincoln in 1924.
“Following the merger, BMG will be one of the larger firms in the Lincoln market. We believe that a larger organization will allow us to offer a wider array of professional services, a greater depth of knowledge and experience, more opportunities for our staff, and the ability to continue to provide high quality services to our clients” said Todd Blome, partner with BMG.
The transaction will be effective January 1, 2020, upon which time the firm will conduct its practice as BMG Certified Public Accountants, LLP and will operate out of the BMG location at 211 S. 84th Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. Following the merger, Rachel Ficek and Ed Bates will join Todd Blome, Sarah Boehle Pool, and Trudy Meyer as partners in BMG.
BMG is also pleased to announce the addition of Jody Decker of Omaha as a partner in the firm. Decker has over 25 years of public accounting experience and was formerly a partner with Lutz and McDermott & Miller, PC. Decker’s specialties include auditing, tax, and consulting for individuals, businesses, and not-for-profit organizations. Decker plans to split her time between BMG’s Lincoln office and a forthcoming Omaha office.
“I’ve known Jody and worked with her on numerous projects over the years and we are absolutely thrilled to have her join us. Her expertise in auditing and tax will be extremely valuable to us and our clients” said Todd Blome, partner with BMG.
BMG Certified Public Accountants, LLP and its predecessor firm have been providing professional services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profits, and governmental entities since 1924. In addition to the traditional areas of accounting, auditing, and tax preparation, BMG also provides outsourced accounting and CFO services, performs CPA peer review services, provides bookkeeping and payroll services, and provides Quickbooks consulting services. More info on BMG can be found at www.bmgcpas.com.