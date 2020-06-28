Blixt Locally Grown announces new board members

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Blixt Locally Grown enthusiastically welcomes 17 new board members who were elected on June 9, 2020 as part of its strategic planning for organizational capacity building:

Shawn Carlson, educator, Lincoln; Breanna Carodine, happiness engineer, Flywheel, Omaha; Jay Scott Chipman, professor of theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln; Bryan Daize, audio engineer/musician, Raymond; Paul Durban, digital marketing director, Alpha Media, Lincoln; Sonya Howsden, senior accountant, Infinite Systems, Lincoln; *Deepak Keshwani, associate professor, UNL, Lincoln; Ashley Kobza, teaching artist/theatre maker/craft beer ambassador, Lincoln; Rachel McConnell, event operations manager at Sheldon Museum of Art, Lincoln; Dr. Darl Naumann, business development executive, Ayars & Ayars, Lincoln; *MaryKay Quinlan, associate dean/associate professor, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, UNL, Lincoln; Oscar Rios Pohirieth, LPS cultural specialist and bilingual liaison coordinator with federal programs/traveling artist musician with the Nebraska Arts Council and Humanities Nebraska, Lincoln; Harmony Rea, dancer/choreographer, Lincoln; Marie Amthor Schuett, playwright and digital marketing specialist, Oxbow Animal Health, Omaha; D-Wayne Taylor, master of ceremonies/TV & radio personality/speaker/voiceover artist/beatboxer, Lincoln; Dr. Pat Tetreault, director, LGBTQA+ & Women’s Centers at UNL, Lincoln; Andrea von Kampen, singer/songwriter, Lincoln; *Petra Wahlqvist, co-founder, Blixt Locally Grown, Lincoln; Kimberly Weeks, educator, Auburn; Sandra Williams, associate professor, UNL, Lincoln