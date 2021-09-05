BLIXT announces new Executive Director Becky Boesen

BLIXT Locally Grown proudly announces Becky Boesen, co-founder and former artistic director of BLIXT, as its new executive director. Boesen has worked as a Nebraska arts leader for over 15 years, specializing in production, new works, education and engagement, and community building. She is an NEA Award winner, and a member of ASCAP and Dramatists' Guild of America.

Former ED Petra Wahlqvist will now hold the same title at Nebraskans for the Arts (NFTA) while continuing to work alongside BLIXT as a volunteer and teaching artist.

The board of directors is excited to see BLIXT continue to grow and thrive under Becky’s bold direction. “I am looking forward to Becky’s leadership and artistic vision to continue the great work that BLIXT is doing,” says BLIXT President Deepak Keshwani. Vice President DeWayne Taylor adds, “Becky showcases the power that comes from feeling included and understood. Her dynamic, straightforward leadership is sure to continue to ensure a bright future for BLIXT and our community.”