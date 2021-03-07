Blixt announces new board president, member & structure

Blixt Locally Grown proudly announces Deepak Keshwani as its new board president, elected on February 15, 2021. Keshwani is an associate professor of biological systems engineering, and a faculty fellow at the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He previously served as vice president for Blixt Locally Grown.

In addition, Blixt enthusiastically welcomes Carly Woythaler-Runestad as a new member of the Board of Directors. Woythaler-Runestad is the executive director of Mourning Hope Grief Center, which has a longstanding partnership with Blixt. She will serve as member at large.

Former President Petra Wahlqvist will withdraw from the board, and step into the staff role of executive director. Co-founder Becky Boesen will continue to provide coaching and mentoring to the Blixt Locally Grown staff and board as an executive consultant.