Blehm and Moore qualify for Million Dollar Roundtable

Congratulations are in order Scot Blehm and LeaAnn M. Moore of Midlands Financial who have each earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT).

LeaAnn M. Moore, CRC, AIF: ten-year qualifier of MDRT with nine years at Top of the Table and one year at Court of the Table distinction.

Scot Blehm: eight-year qualifier of MDRT with three years being at the Court of Table distinction.

MDRT membership is attained by life insurance advisors who meet the organization’s annual production requirement and are members of their local life underwriters’ association. Round Table membership is an exclusive honor that is achieved only by a small percentage of all life insurance and financial services advisors.

A sales component was considered as part of the qualifications for these awards. These recognitions are not representative of any financial performance, advice or returns.

About Midlands Financial

Midlands Financial, a division of UNICO Group, offers financial services, including individual investment and retirement services, succession planning and retirement plans.

UNICO Group is a client-focused insurance and financial services provider headquartered in Lincoln. We offer a consultative and relational approach to our customized insurance solutions for clients all around the nation.