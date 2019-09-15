Bizco Technologies celebrates 25 years in business

Bizco Technologies celebrates 25 years of service helping local businesses grow with comprehensive managed IT and AV solutions that maximize efficiency and business profitability. Founded in 1994 by Paul Zoz, Bizco Technologies’ core philosophy is to offer high-quality IT and AV solutions paired with world-class service.
Bizco’s continual upgrading of products and services reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation, technology and project management. Some of our core specialties are managed IT services, network security and cloud support services. Bizco has in recent years also evolved into a full-service audio-visual design and integration solution provider.
In addition, Bizco has over 20 years’ experience providing rugged mobile computing solutions such as Panasonic Toughbook computers nationally in vertical markets including utilities, manufacturing and transportation.
You have free articles remaining.
“Bizco has experienced exceptional growth and development over the past 25 years with the expansion of two new offices, including an office in Florida as well as the acquisition of an audio-visual company in 2012 and the acquisition of Midland Computers, Inc. last month” said Paul Zoz, president & CEO of Bizco Technologies. “As we celebrate this milestone, we are proud of all the achievements made by the entire team, and we are looking forward to another great 25 years of service.”
Bizco Technologies has been a national solutions provider for 25 years, specializing in managed IT and AV solutions for small and medium sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Bizco is a leader in providing not only a full suite of IT services including network management, voice/data convergence, business continuity and rugged mobile computing, but also fixed and mobile surveillance, audio visual design, installation and services.
For more information on how Bizco Technologies can help you, check out our website at www.Bizco.com, email us at sales@bizco.com, or call 402-323-4828.