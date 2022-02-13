Bizco Technologies acquires Tech Allies in Lincoln

Bizco Technologies is excited to announce the acquisition of Tech Allies in Lincoln, Nebraska. Tech Allies was started in Lincoln by co-owners, Andrew Hartley and Scott Jaquez, in 2013. Their focus has been providing tailored IT solutions to local small and medium sized businesses.

Paul Zoz, CEO and president of Bizco said “As a local IT managed services provider themselves, this acquisition allows us to add exceptional talent to our IT Team and continue to serve more customers in the region.”

“We look forward to merging our Tech Allies customers into the Bizco platform,” said Andrew Hartley, “With their extensive IT background and years of industry expertise, we know our clients will continue to receive exceptional customer service and we are personally excited to join this growing and dynamic team.”

Bizco Technologies has been a national solution provider for over 28 years, specializing in managed IT and AV solutions for small and medium sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Bizco is a leader in providing not only a full suite of IT services including network management, voice/data convergence, business continuity and rugged mobile computing, but also fixed and mobile surveillance, audio visual design, installation, and services. For more information on how Bizco Technologies can help you, check out our website at www.Bizco.com, email us at sales@bizco.com, or call 402-323-4800.