Bishop Business names Bruce Shedd as production print specialist

Bishop Business is pleased to announce the hire of Bruce Shedd as production print specialist.
Shedd brings with him nearly 15 years of experience in the digital imaging industry where he worked with production print customers. He has worked his entire career in the Nebraska, Iowa commercial printing community. He holds a BS from Bellevue University and an AS from Metropolitan Community College.
Dave Bishop president and CEO of Bishop Business said, “We are pleased to add Bruce, a seasoned veteran to our team of production professionals. Bruce brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that is unmatched in the area.”
Bishop Business was founded in 1954 to provide business tools and personal, professional service. Today they specialize in output solutions including copiers, printers, wide format devices, production print and paperless business process automation software. They currently have over 40 employees with offices in Lincoln and Omaha serving a local territory within sixty miles of these locations. Still family-owned and operated Bishop Business takes pride in offering the latest in technology and unbeatable service.