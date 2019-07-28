Bishop Business announces Scott Porter as branch manager

Bishop Business is pleased to announce the promotion of Scott Porter as branch manager of our Lincoln office. He will be responsible for the sales and management of our Lincoln office which covers a territory that includes multiple counties in the surrounding area.
Porter is a seasoned manager and sales professional with a history of promoting growth through product development and solutions management. He has a wealth of experience including skills in the areas of B2B sales, lead generation, account management, customer service and business development.
Prior to Porter’s appointment at Bishop Business, he worked for West Corporation, IBM, Unisys and SunGard. He has had a solid career providing IT sales and business solutions designed to drive revenue, cut costs and help users better serve their clients.
Porter earned his undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. While there he was a letterman on the Nebraska Cornhusker football team. He earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He was born and raised in Nebraska City where much of his time was spent on the Apple Orchard that is now Arbor Day Farm.
Bishop Business was founded in 1954 to provide business tools and personal, professional service. Today they specialize in output solutions including copiers, printers and wide format devices and paperless business process automation software. They currently have over 40 employees with offices in Lincoln and Omaha serving a local territory within sixty miles of these locations. Still family-owned and operated Bishop Business takes pride in offering the latest in technology and unbeatable service.