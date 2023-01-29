Bird joins McHenry Haszard Law

The law firm of McHenry, Haszard, Roth, Hupp, Burkholder, Blomenberg & Camplin, PC is pleased to announce that Troy J. Bird has joined the firm as a partner. Bird received his JD from the University of Nebraska Lincoln College of Law in 2012 and has been admitted to the State Bar in both Nebraska and Iowa. His practice is focused in the areas of real estate and business law and corporations. Bird is fluent in Spanish and is a Nebraska certified mediator..