 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bird joins McHenry Haszard Law

The law firm of McHenry, Haszard, Roth, Hupp, Burkholder, Blomenberg & Camplin, PC is pleased to announce that Troy J. Bird has joined the firm as a partner. Bird received his JD from the University of Nebraska Lincoln College of Law in 2012 and has been admitted to the State Bar in both Nebraska and Iowa. His practice is focused in the areas of real estate and business law and corporations. Bird is fluent in Spanish and is a Nebraska certified mediator..

The attorneys at McHenry Haszard Law share the vision of providing quality legal services through the highest degree of ethical conduct. The firm represents individuals and institutions in the areas of corporate and business law, family law, estate planning and administration, criminal law, real estate law, elder law and adoptions. Learn more about our firm by visiting www.mchenrylaw.com

Bird joins McHenry Haszard Law

Bird

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union Bank & Trust promotes Starck

Union Bank & Trust promotes Starck

Lincoln, Neb. (January 18, 2023) – Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently promoted Danni Starck to business relationship officer in the treasur…

Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries is excited to announce the selection of Jeremy Liss, electrical controls engineer; the promotion of Adam Matzner, director …

CDR names new executive director

CDR names new executive director

Community Development Resources (CDR) board of directors recently announced the selection of Farshad Maltes as its new executive director. Mal…

Madonna welcomes new board members

Madonna welcomes new board members

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its board of directors for a three-year term. …

Watch Now: Related Video

Sen. Ted Cruz Proposes Capitol Hill Vending Machines Accept Crypto

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News