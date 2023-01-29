Bird joins McHenry Haszard Law

The law firm of McHenry, Haszard, Roth, Hupp, Burkholder, Blomenberg & Camplin, PC is pleased to announce that Troy J. Bird has joined the firm as a partner. Bird received his JD from the University of Nebraska Lincoln College of Law in 2012 and has been admitted to the State Bar in both Nebraska and Iowa. His practice is focused in the areas of real estate and business law and corporations. Bird is fluent in Spanish and is a Nebraska certified mediator..
The attorneys at McHenry Haszard Law share the vision of providing quality legal services through the highest degree of ethical conduct. The firm represents individuals and institutions in the areas of corporate and business law, family law, estate planning and administration, criminal law, real estate law, elder law and adoptions. Learn more about our firm by visiting www.mchenrylaw.com