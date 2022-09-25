Bill Kelly inducted to Omaha Press Club’s Hall of Fame

Bill Kelly, senior producer with Nebraska Public Media, was inducted to the Omaha Press Club’s Hall of Fame, along with five others at its induction ceremony Sept. 17.

The Michigan native joined Nebraska Public Media in 1990 and has produced more than 20 documentaries and countless news stories that have brought insight into the workings of government, courts and politics to the citizens of Nebraska. Most recently, he produced documentaries on rural law enforcement, Nebraska floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

An Emmy award-winning journalist, Kelly graduated from Purdue University. He worked at television stations in Indiana, Kansas and Omaha.

The Omaha Press Club’s Hall of Fame was created in 2008 to honor individuals who have made notable contributions to Omaha journalism and who have shown exceptional leadership, courage or contributions to the broadcast, print and online news and media industries.