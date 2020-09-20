Bill Blake recognized in the Best Lawyers

Blake Austin Law Firm announces that William G. Blake has again been recognized by Best Lawyers in America for his work in the area of Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law. Inclusion in Best Lawyers is based on a rigorous peer review comprising over 9.4 million confidential nominations by top attorneys, and symbolizes excellence in practice.
Blake is a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law and is admitted to practice in the State of Nebraska.
The Blake Austin Law Firm is located in Lincoln.
