Bill Blake recognized in the Best Lawyers

Blake Austin Law Firm announces that William G. Blake has again been recognized by Best Lawyers in America for his work in the area of Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law. Inclusion in Best Lawyers is based on a rigorous peer review comprising over 9.4 million confidential nominations by top attorneys, and symbolizes excellence in practice.

Blake is a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law and is admitted to practice in the State of Nebraska.

The Blake Austin Law Firm is located in Lincoln.

True North Technologies welcomes Alex James

True North Technologies is excited to welcome Alex James as creative director. He brings many years of experience that will inevitably help grow our business. We look forward to introducing you! For more information check out www.go-tnt.com

Wunder joins Nebraska Community Foundation

Lincoln, Neb. – Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) proudly welcomes Michael Wunder of Lincoln to its growing network of community development professionals.