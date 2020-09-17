Bill Blake recognized in the Best Lawyers
Blake Austin Law Firm announces that William G. Blake has again been recognized by Best Lawyers in America for his work in the area of Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law. Inclusion in Best Lawyers is based on a rigorous peer review comprising over 9.4 million confidential nominations by top attorneys, and symbolizes excellence in practice.
Blake is a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law and is admitted to practice in the State of Nebraska.
The Blake Austin Law Firm is located in Lincoln.
True North Technologies welcomes Alex James
True North Technologies is excited to welcome Alex James as creative director. He brings many years of experience that will inevitably help grow our business. We look forward to introducing you! For more information check out www.go-tnt.com
Wunder joins Nebraska Community Foundation
Lincoln, Neb. – Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) proudly welcomes Michael Wunder of Lincoln to its growing network of community development professionals.
Since joining the staff in March as community storyteller, the Omaha native has worked with numerous volunteers in the NCF network’s more than 250 communities to share their stories of success and help promote their ongoing efforts to strengthen Greater Nebraska. Wunder’s work will appear on NCF’s website, as well as in newsletters and reports.
Wunder graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Prior to joining NCF, he spent five years covering multiple southeast Nebraska communities as a reporter for two weekly newspapers, The News in Waverly and The Voice News of Southeast Nebraska in Hickman. During that time, Wunder received multiple writing and photography awards – including the Nebraska Press Association’s 2017 Outstanding Young Journalist Award for weekly newspaper journalists.
About Nebraska Community Foundation
Nebraska Community Foundation unleashes abundant assets, inspires charitable giving and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska.
Headquartered in Lincoln, the foundation serves communities, donors and organizations by providing financial management, strategic development, education and training to a statewide network of 1,500 volunteers serving 260 communities.
In the last five years, 44,476 contributions have been made to Nebraska Community Foundation and its affiliated funds. Since 1994, Nebraska Community Foundation has reinvested $355 million in Nebraska’s people and places. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org.
Reeves appointed new loan officer at Pinnacle Bank
Pinnacle Bank recently appointed Ryne Reeves to commercial loan officer in Lincoln. He will office at the 27th and Pine Lake location. In his role, Reeves will focus on building relationships with local businesses, offering a wide range of lending products, and assisting customers throughout the loan process.
Reeves began his career as a lending intern at Pinnacle Bank in Crete. He then served as a commercial lender with the bank’s sister company, Bank of Colorado, in Lakewood, Colorado. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Reeves is excited to return to the area. He currently serves on the board of advisors for NextGen Lincoln. He is also involved with LIBA.
About Pinnacle Bancorp:
Founded in 1938 in Palmer, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bancorp is a family-owned, Nebraska-based $12.5 billion financial holding company with 156 branch locations in 7 states, including 67 across Nebraska. For more information, visit pinnbank.com
Cline Williams attorneys honored
Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, LLP, is honored to have the following attorneys recognized by Chambers and Partners USA as the 2020 Top Lawyers in their area of practice in the state of Nebraska: Mark A. Christensen (Litigation: Mediators), Susan K. Sapp (Insurance), Rochelle A. Mullen (Corporate/Commercial), Trenten P. Bausch (Litigation: General Commercial), Michael C. Pallesen (Corporate/Commercial), Andre R. Barry (Litigation: General Commercial), Keith T. Peters (Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation), Tara A. Stingley (Labor & Employment), Stephen E. Gehring (Corporate/Commercial) and Tom C. Huston (Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use). All have been recognized for their professional excellence by extensive interviews with their clients and peers. Attorneys are assessed on several factors including technical ability, client service, professional conduct, diligence, commercial vision and business understanding.
Established in 1857, Cline Williams, a full service law firm, presently has 60 attorneys representing and assisting individual and institutional clients in six offices across Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln, Aurora and Scottsbluff, and in Fort Collins and Holyoke, Colorado. Our attorneys practice in multiple areas of both transactional work and litigation.
HoriSun Hospice welcomes Tracey McChargue
HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce the addition of Tracey McChargue, LCSW, as hospice social worker to its team.
McChargue received her Master of Social Work from the University of Illinois – Chicago with an emphasis in Mental Health. She received her Bachelor of Science in Family Social Services and Sociology from Northern Illinois University.
McChargue has worked for 15 years in medical social work in the skilled nursing community/long-term care, hospital and dialysis settings. Previously, she worked in child welfare as well as program development and training/education.
HoriSun Hospice believes that hospice care affirms life. Our mission and promise to our community is simple – to provide the best care possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for all whose lives are affected by a life-limiting illness or condition. Comfort, compassion, and caring are our guiding principles. For more information about HoriSun Hospice, visit www.horisunhospice.com or call 402-484-6444.
