Bettenhausen achieves Top of the Table honor

Outstanding client service, ethics and professionalism have enabled Bob Bettenhausen, CLU of Lincoln to achieve 47 consecutive years of membership in the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table, including 21 years in Court of the Table, and 14 years in Top of the Table.

Attaining membership at the Top of the Table level is a distinguishing career milestone achieved by less than one percent of the world's life insurance and financial services professionals.

Bettenhausen has been in the insurance industry for over 50 years serving the needs of both business and individual clients.

Bettenhausen Insurance Services offers employee benefits as well as individual life, health, disability and long term care insurance. The staff has over 130 years of combined experience. BIS is at 6041 Village Drive, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68516. They can be reached at (402) 421-1223.