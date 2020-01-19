Baylor Evnen, LLP welcomes new partners

Baylor Evnen, LLP is pleased to announce that Attorneys Tom Shires and Kate Martz have become partners of the firm effective January 1, 2020.

Shires is a partner of the firm in the workers’ compensation practice group. He handles workers’ compensation matters in Nebraska and Iowa for a broad range of clients from local family-owned businesses to large national corporations. Shires focuses his practice on understanding his client’s business and tailoring individual workers’ compensation and litigation strategies to meet individual business’s needs. He has given numerous presentations to employers and insurers on workers’ compensation issues.

Martz is a partner in the firm’s litigation practice group. She has a general civil trial practice including experience with transportation, premises liability, employment, and professional malpractice cases. She believes in a common-sense approach to litigation when defending insurance companies, businesses and individuals. Martz has successfully tried cases to verdict in Nebraska and Iowa and handled appeals in the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Located in downtown Lincoln, Nebraska, Baylor Evnen, LLP assists corporations, both large and small, as well as individuals and families. The firm has extensive experience in business and commercial law, condemnation, employment, commercial and individual litigation, real estate and land use, transportation and workers’ compensation. For more information on Shires, Martz or Baylor Evnen, LLP, please visit www.baylorevnen.com.