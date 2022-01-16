Baylor Evnen, LLP welcomes new partner

Mr. Schmidt is a partner at the firm with a broad practice that includes representing clients in civil litigation, advocating for clients on appeal, and advising employers about a variety of workplace issues. As a member of the Litigation Practice Group, he represents clients in both state and federal court, with an emphasis in employment-related disputes, civil rights, personal injury, and construction. For employment clients, Chris takes a proactive approach with companies by providing counsel during the decision-making process, reviewing handbooks and agreements, conducting training, and leading investigations.