Baylor Evnen, LLP welcomes new partner

Baylor Evnen, LLP is pleased to announce that Attorney Christopher Schmidt has become a partner of the firm effective January 1, 2022.
Mr. Schmidt is a partner at the firm with a broad practice that includes representing clients in civil litigation, advocating for clients on appeal, and advising employers about a variety of workplace issues. As a member of the Litigation Practice Group, he represents clients in both state and federal court, with an emphasis in employment-related disputes, civil rights, personal injury, and construction. For employment clients, Chris takes a proactive approach with companies by providing counsel during the decision-making process, reviewing handbooks and agreements, conducting training, and leading investigations.
Located in downtown Lincoln, Nebraska, Baylor Evnen, LLP assists corporations, both large and small, as well as individuals and families. The firm has extensive experience in business and commercial law, condemnation, employment, commercial and individual litigation, real estate and land use, transportation and workers’ compensation. For more information on Chris Schmidt or Baylor Evnen, LLP, please visit www.baylorevnen.com.